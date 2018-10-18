1021 Ponderosa Way – For Rent

Looking to live in a prime location? The apartments at 1021 Ponderosa Way are for you!
These apartments are conveniently located close to schools, dining, and shopping. Each apartment has a spacious master bedroom! Each unit includes their own water heater as well.
See these apartments today!
Rental Details:
- 3 Units for Rent
- 2 Bed/ 1 bathroom
- 1 apartments upstairs, 2 downstairs
- Each apartment has own water heater
- Spacious master bedroom
- Clean
- No pets
- Designated off-street parking for 2 vehicles
- $700 a month and $700 deposit
.
To view these apartments or to schedule your move-in, please contact:
Call Keith at 307-362-2949!
