1,057 Firefighters Work to Slow Spread of Mullen Fire

ALBANY COUNTY — This morning, the size of the Mullen Fire is 127,503 acres, based on an aerial infrared measurement made just after midnight.

Currently, 1,057 personnel are assigned to the effort to slow the fire’s spread while also protecting values at risk all over the fire area.

Fire managers expect another day of active fire behavior, and a large fleet of aircraft is available to support the firefighting effort on the ground.

Yesterday and last night, firefighters conducted a successful burnout operation along the north sides of Colorado Hwy. 127 and Colorado Hwy. 125 to block the fire’s advance by removing fuels from the sides of those roads.

When conditions are favorable, firefighters will continue those burnout operations to remove additional fuels between the roads and the main body of the fire. Those burnouts may include aerial firing operations. In other areas of the fire, burnout operations are also planned along roads, fire lines and natural features to limit the fire’s spread.

Last night, the main body of the fire was active north of Colorado Hwy. 125 and Colorado Hwy. 127. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff of Jackson County, Colorado called for an additional mandatory evacuation in the area of Hwy. 127. For details, go to: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonCountySheriffOffice.

To stay up to date on the Mullen Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.