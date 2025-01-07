10th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Event Slated for Jan. 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY – This year marks the 10th annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting, which will take place Jan. 18.

Guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of wines and beers, live entertainment, auction items, and delicious appetizers throughout the evening from 6-9 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund created in 2006 by Larry Fusselman in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School. The program supports Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students by providing access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships help students participate in educational opportunities, enhance their learning experiences, and assist with school-related extracurricular activities.

To date, Kari’s Access Awards has provided over 525 non-traditional scholarships to local students. The program is entirely funded through private donations and its annual fundraiser. Last year’s event raised over $70,000, which directly benefited the students within the school district.

Tickets are available for purchase now and can be bought at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, SCSD No. 1 Central Administration Building, Johnny Mac’s, and Marty’s. A limited number of VIP tables (seating 10) are also available for purchase. Reservations for VIP tables can be made by calling 307-389-1716. All patrons must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information about Kari’s Access Awards or to ask about how to become a sponsor, please contact Melissa Wray-Marchetti at 307-389-1716. Kari’s Access Awards provides opportunities for individual students to grow and thrive in their educational journey, guided by the motto, “One Child At A Time.”