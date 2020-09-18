11 GRHS Students, 1 Teacher Quarantined Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

GREEN RIVER — Through contact tracing after a Green River High School (GRHS) student tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus late Thursday, 11 GRHS students and one teacher have been quarantined, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer.

The students and teacher will be quarantined for the length of time set up by Sweetwater County Public Health. The district and high school are ensuring the students receive all work they will miss, and the school is touching base with them.

The teacher has been set up to teach from home. There will be an adult supervisor in the classroom with the kids as the teacher goes through the lessons remotely.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We found out late yesterday, and county health and our school nurse did a really good job of going through the steps and contact tracing,” Barringer said.

On Monday, the district will meet to discuss the issue further and figure out if there is any way they can better their response. He said this is the first time the district is dealing with a positive COVID-19 case, but Barringer does not believe it will be their last.

However, he said the protocols the district is enforcing, such as social distancing of six feet and the use of face coverings when social distancing is not possible, are the reason more students are not having to be quarantined.

“The protocols we have in place are the reason we don’t have more kids out,” Barringer said. “They are the difference between 11 kids and possibly 100.”