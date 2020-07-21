11 Super Tag Hunting Raffle Winners Announced, Three From Wyoming

Originally reported by Oil City News – Brendan LaChance

CASPER — The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced the winners of the 2020 Super Tag raffle on Tuesday, July 21.

“Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming,” Game & Fish said. “This year, 102,495 tickets were sold, a 15% increase from last year. This amounts to $1.3 million generated for wildlife conservation. The program has raised more than $6.2 million since its inception.”

Winners of the Super Tag contest receive a license to hunt a one of variety of big game animals. The “Trifecta” winner can hunt three species of their choice.

Game & Fish shared the names of the winners as follows:

Super Tag Trifecta: Trey Jebens, Colorado

Pronghorn: Jason Devore, North Dakota

Deer: Barry Miller, Colorado

Elk: Brogan Behlen, Nebraska

Bighorn sheep: Dumitru Cusnir, Wyoming

Black bear: Amber Stockman, Wyoming

Gray wolf: Jake Taylor, Michigan

Moose: Steven Harrison, Missouri

Mountain goat: Russell Smith, Jr., Michigan

Mountain lion: John Szczepanski, Michigan

Wild bison: Lawrence Harlan, New Mexico

Ultimate Gear Package: Dale Shaklee, Wyoming

Game & Fish said that the winners of the Trifecta, pronghorn, elk and black bear raffles each purchased only one ticket and won.

“Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and bison,” Game & Fish said. “Furthermore, lifetime limits do not apply and hunters keep their preference points.”

“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Super Tag raffle coordinator Glenn Pauley said. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing issues— like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

Game & Fish added that 12 outdoor companies donated $33,883 worth of gear to support the 2020 Super Tag raffle. Companies which provided support included:

Gunwerks

First Lite

Swarovski Optik

Weatherby

Worldwide Trophy Adventures

Maven

Wyoming Sportsman Warehouse Stores

Hoyt Archery

Mathews Archery

Meindl USA

Stone Glacier

HuntWise

“Tickets for the 2021 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until July,” Game & Fish concluded.