118 Wyoming Student-Athletes Named to Spring 2024 Academic All-Mountain West Team

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference announced its Spring 2024 Academic All-Conference Team on Tuesday, recognizing 1,241 student-athletes, including 118 from the University of Wyoming.
The honors encompass student-athletes from sports including women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, and baseball. To be eligible, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at a member institution, competed in at least 50% of their team’s contests, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Below is a list of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls who received recognition:
University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:
Men’s Basketball (6)
- Kenny Foster, MBA
- Oleg Kojenets, Computer Science
- Cam Manyawu, Finance
- Caden Powell, Electrical Engineering
- Mason Walters, MBA
- Brendan Wenzel, Graduate Exploratory Studies
Women’s Basketball (9)
- Tess Barnes, Psychology
- McKinley Dickerson, Health Services Administration
- Allyson Fertig, Mathematics Education
- Maren McKenna, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Emily Mellema, Marketing
- Kati Ollilainen, Economics
- Malene Pedersen, Architectural Engineering
- Madi Symons, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Ola Ustowska, Psychology
Men’s Golf (6)
- Patrick Azevedo, MBA
- Jaren Calkins, Finance
- Jimmy Dales, MBA
- Evan Johnson, Finance
- Kristof Panke, Accounting
- Davis Seybert, Economics
Women’s Golf (6)
- Tomine Bjerkelo, MBA
- Grace Dunkleberger, Physiology
- Jadan Gonzalez, MBA
- Morgan Ryan, American Studies
- Samantha Spielman, Economics
- Kyla Wilde, Communication
Women’s Swimming and Diving (36)
- Madeline Bane, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Tessa Bendokas, Political Science
- Heidi Billings, Family and Consumer Sciences
- Emily Burchett, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
- Brynlee Busskohl, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Berkeley Christensen, Pre-Nursing
- Kayla Cunningham, Psychology
- Sam Diaz, Marketing
- Brooke Ford, Nursing
- Kali Franckowiak, Physiology
- Karter Friesen, Marketing
- Ellie Fritscher, Pharmacy
- Emily Giles, Elementary Education
- Hannah Giles, Mathematics
- Alicia Gonzalez, Family and Consumer Sciences
- Gabriella Haigler, Wildlife, Fish Biology, and Management
- Rachael Horne, Physiology
- Marnie Howard, Journalism
- Lana Jeter, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
- Tara Joyce, Mechanical Engineering
- Maisyn Klimczak, General Studies
- Nettie Knapton, Agricultural Business
- Brinkley Lewis, Pre-Pharmacy
- Sydney McKenzie, Marketing
- Mikayla Moore, Physiology
- Sage Morton, Animal and Veterinary Sciences
- Britt Nichols, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Sophie Nutter, Psychology
- Veronika Ozimek, Physiology
- Carly Palmer, M.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Zoe Robison, Physiology
- Anna Roesler, Civil Engineering
- Natalie Six, Marketing
- Alex Stein, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
- Lauren Swartz, Agricultural Business
- Kylee Theiler, Economics
Tennis (6)
- Violetta Borodina, Marketing
- Jeselle Ante, Psychology
- Noesjka Brink, Communication
- Nikol Dobrilova, MBA
- Lucia Malinak, Management
- Sophie Zehender, Business Economics
Men’s Track and Field (18)
- Cooper Brown, Civil Engineering
- Hunter Brown, M.S. in Economics
- Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship
- Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering
- Cody Hape, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business
- Henry Ilyasova, Business Economics
- Charles McIntyre, Philosophy
- Kareem Mersal, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Mason Norman, Construction Management
- Daniel Reynolds, M.S. in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management
- Josh Rodgers, M.S. in Accounting
- Samuel Schneider, Construction Management
- Albert Steiner, MBA
- Trevor Stephen, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Asefa Wetzel, MBA
- Jacob White, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Mac Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering
Women’s Track and Field (31)
- Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Mary Carbee, Psychology
- Elayna Chafee, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Leah Christians, Communication
- Gabby Drube, Physiology
- Joan Easter, English
- Salma Elbadra, Management
- Juliana Federici, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Riley Frankel, M.A. in Communication
- Racheal Hamilton, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Isabelle Harvey, Chemical Engineering
- Brooke Holzworth, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Faith Jehu, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Sadie McMullen, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Nyomi Moore, Environmental Systems Science
- Avalon Morgan, Human Nutrition and Food
- Jenae Ramirez, M.A. in Higher Education
- Emma Reed, Psychology
- Paige Sefried, MBA
- Kylie Simshauser, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
- Rozlyn Slichko, Civil Engineering
- Baylee Stafford, English
- Kayla Stibley, Family and Consumer Sciences
- Hailey Uhre, Business Economics
- Charlotte Ward, Accounting
- Taylor Weidinger, MBA
- Abigail Whitman, Accounting
- Madyson Willis, Physiology
- Keely Wolf, M.S. in Statistics
- Ashley Wood, Mechanical Engineering
- Nina Zraik, M.S. in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Society