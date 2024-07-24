118 Wyoming Student-Athletes Named to Spring 2024 Academic All-Mountain West Team

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference announced its Spring 2024 Academic All-Conference Team on Tuesday, recognizing 1,241 student-athletes, including 118 from the University of Wyoming.

The honors encompass student-athletes from sports including women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, and baseball. To be eligible, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at a member institution, competed in at least 50% of their team’s contests, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Below is a list of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls who received recognition:

Men’s Basketball (6)

Kenny Foster, MBA

Oleg Kojenets, Computer Science

Cam Manyawu, Finance

Caden Powell, Electrical Engineering

Mason Walters, MBA

Brendan Wenzel, Graduate Exploratory Studies

Women’s Basketball (9)

Tess Barnes, Psychology

McKinley Dickerson, Health Services Administration

Allyson Fertig, Mathematics Education

Maren McKenna, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Emily Mellema, Marketing

Kati Ollilainen, Economics

Malene Pedersen, Architectural Engineering

Madi Symons, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Ola Ustowska, Psychology

Men’s Golf (6)

Patrick Azevedo, MBA

Jaren Calkins, Finance

Jimmy Dales, MBA

Evan Johnson, Finance

Kristof Panke, Accounting

Davis Seybert, Economics

Women’s Golf (6)

Tomine Bjerkelo, MBA

Grace Dunkleberger, Physiology

Jadan Gonzalez, MBA

Morgan Ryan, American Studies

Samantha Spielman, Economics

Kyla Wilde, Communication

Women’s Swimming and Diving (36)

Madeline Bane, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Tessa Bendokas, Political Science

Heidi Billings, Family and Consumer Sciences

Emily Burchett, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

Brynlee Busskohl, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Berkeley Christensen, Pre-Nursing

Kayla Cunningham, Psychology

Sam Diaz, Marketing

Brooke Ford, Nursing

Kali Franckowiak, Physiology

Karter Friesen, Marketing

Ellie Fritscher, Pharmacy

Emily Giles, Elementary Education

Hannah Giles, Mathematics

Alicia Gonzalez, Family and Consumer Sciences

Gabriella Haigler, Wildlife, Fish Biology, and Management

Rachael Horne, Physiology

Marnie Howard, Journalism

Lana Jeter, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

Tara Joyce, Mechanical Engineering

Maisyn Klimczak, General Studies

Nettie Knapton, Agricultural Business

Brinkley Lewis, Pre-Pharmacy

Sydney McKenzie, Marketing

Mikayla Moore, Physiology

Sage Morton, Animal and Veterinary Sciences

Britt Nichols, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Sophie Nutter, Psychology

Veronika Ozimek, Physiology

Carly Palmer, M.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Zoe Robison, Physiology

Anna Roesler, Civil Engineering

Natalie Six, Marketing

Alex Stein, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

Lauren Swartz, Agricultural Business

Kylee Theiler, Economics

Tennis (6)

Violetta Borodina, Marketing

Jeselle Ante, Psychology

Noesjka Brink, Communication

Nikol Dobrilova, MBA

Lucia Malinak, Management

Sophie Zehender, Business Economics

Men’s Track and Field (18)

Cooper Brown, Civil Engineering

Hunter Brown, M.S. in Economics

Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship

Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering

Cody Hape, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business

Henry Ilyasova, Business Economics

Charles McIntyre, Philosophy

Kareem Mersal, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Mason Norman, Construction Management

Daniel Reynolds, M.S. in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management

Josh Rodgers, M.S. in Accounting

Samuel Schneider, Construction Management

Albert Steiner, MBA

Trevor Stephen, Doctor of Pharmacy

Asefa Wetzel, MBA

Jacob White, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Mac Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering

Women’s Track and Field (31)