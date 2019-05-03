Homax Oil Sales is Hiring Tank Wagon Drivers, Class B Minimum

Homax Oil has immediate openings for hazmat and non-hazmat positions. Class A is a plus, Class B minimum. New dispatch and scheduling.

Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).

Apply in Person at

505 D St, Rock Springs

Position Requirements

Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up

Basic knowledge of DOT driving laws

Responsible for daily paperwork

Clean driving record required

Medical card

Pass pre-employment drug screen

Position Benefits

Competitive pay with overtime

Paid Vacation and Holiday Pay

401(K) matching retirement plan

Health insurance

Modern maintained fleet

Typical schedule Monday – Friday and home nightly

Apply Today

Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.

Ask for Mike P 307-362-8888 E info@homaxoil.com

*This is a local position.

Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.

