12 Local Athletes Make All-Conference and All-State Soccer Teams

Stone Rubeck vs Cody in the 3A State Title match. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming All-Conference and All-State Soccer Teams were announced earlier this week, with 12 students from Sweetwater County being nominated.

Twelve students were named All-Conference from Sweetwater County, and six of them also made All-State. Each school had six student-athletes nominated. The students from Green River made the 3A West All-Conference teams, while the Rock Springs students made the 4A West teams.

Below, you can find the boys and girls who made the team, separated by position and listed alphabetically by last name. If a player was also an All-State recipient, their name is followed by “(All-State)”.

Boys Soccer

Goal-Keepers:

Seth Atkinson – RSHS

Eddie Zarate – GRHS

Defenders:

Dusten Berg – GRHS

Axel MacKinnon – GRHS (All-State)

Jared Swafford – RSHS (All-State)

Midfielders:

Christian Perez – RSHS

Stone Rubeck – GRHS (All-State)

Forwards:

Filiberto “Jr” Benitez – RSHS

Braxton Doak – GRHS (2x All-State)

Girls Soccer All-Conference

Defenders:

Ella Brewster – RSHS (All-State)

Forwards:

Tahlia Knudsen – RSHS

Isabel Vasco – GRHS (All-State)