120 MPH Wind Gust Reported Early Wednesday Morning in Wyoming

Living in Wyoming, we know it gets windy. Actually, when is it not windy? But even we were surprised at the report today from K2radio.com about the 120 MPH wind gust that was reported Wednesday morning from the Mt. Coffin station in Lincoln County.

“According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Mt. Coffin in Lincoln County recorded a peak wind gust of 120 MPH at 2:45 AM Wednesday, Dec. 19th 2018. The Mt. Coffin Station is located on the summit of Peak with an elevation of 10,850, which is north of the summit of Mount Coffin in the Wyoming Range.”