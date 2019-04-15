Cloudy with a High Near 39

Snow showers continue in the western mountains, with rain at lower elevations. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mainly in the west and south and even Natrona county. Additional storms will move through on Tuesday and again on Wednesday with snow, rain, and chance of thunder.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Advertisement - Story continues below...