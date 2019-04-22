Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
RODDA SR, DOUGLAS WAYNE
Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
VARGAS, EVELYN RUBY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #4190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WESSEL, LEVI JOSHUA
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-21
Released: 2019-04-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4189, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
