Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

RODDA SR, DOUGLAS WAYNE

Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

VARGAS, EVELYN RUBY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #4190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WESSEL, LEVI JOSHUA

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-21
Released: 2019-04-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4189, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

