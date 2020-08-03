13th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser Canceled

KD Foundation Sponsors, Participants and Volunteers,

The KD Foundation regrets to announce that our 13th Annual Walk/Color Rush has been canceled due to the increased Coronavirus numbers. While we are still as dedicated as ever to battling juvenile diabetes in Sweetwater County, the safety of our attendees and volunteers comes first. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We are looking forward to 2021 and the hopes that the pandemic will be in the past.

Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. We truly appreciate the support of those that have already submitted their sponsorship and we will be rolling these sponsors over to the 2021 Color Rush

Because of our sponsors and donors, the KD Foundation continues to offer financial aid to the families of SWCO Juvenile Diabetics. This includes scholarships, diabetes camps and financial assistance for diabetic related expenses. If you are one of these families or someone you know fits this criteria, please contact the foundation at (307) 362-8040 or kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com.



“Steps to Make a Difference”

