14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Wind River Canyon Drowning Friday

Originally reported by County10

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Release:

On the morning of Friday, August 14, 2020 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service with a report of a missing 14-year-old Casper, WY boy from a campground in the Wind River Canyon. The boy was later found deceased in the river as a result of an apparent accidental drowning. The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming State Parks Service Rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. No evidence was located to suggest any foul play. The body of the young man was recovered with assistance from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy.

No further information is available at this time.

