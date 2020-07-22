14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter in Laramie

LARAMIE — On July 21, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am Laramie Police Officers responded to the 2100 block of Thornburg for a report of young male who had been shot.

As a result of the Officer’s investigation, a 14-year-old male was arrested and charged with Manslaughter (6-2-105).

The 13-year-old male victim was transported to IMH and later transported to a Denver hospital, where he died.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since this is a juvenile matter, Court processes and sentencing will vary.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.