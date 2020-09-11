1405 Edgar Street – Rock Springs

Ready To Move In! This home is an absolute MUST-SEE!

This very well-kept and maintained home is close to downtown Rock Springs.

The entry level boasts two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room and kitchen. Both bathrooms have been recently updated!

The lower level has a large master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet! Lower level also features the 4th bedroom and a large laundry/utility room.

Enjoy a fully landscaped yard and quaint seating areas nestled in the shade under mature trees.

Relax in the hot tub or nurture your own garden. 🌱

– 4 BED – 2 BATH – 1,904 SQ. FT. – 2 CAR GARAGE

Asking Price

$249,000

Home has had a lot of recent updates, including but not limited to :

Updates to two bathrooms, lower level bedrooms and kitchen.

New HE boiler.

New gas garage heater installed 2020.

Rinnai hot water heater installed new in 2018.

New roof installed 2017.

**SELLERS ARE HIGHLY MOTIVATED and willing to offer a carpet allowance of $1,000.00!!

Call Tiffany Cordova – Overman Realty

to Schedule a Viewing Today!

(307) 389-1103

