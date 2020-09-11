1405 Edgar Street – Rock Springs

Ready To Move In! This home is an absolute MUST-SEE!

This very well-kept and maintained home is close to downtown Rock Springs. 

The entry level boasts two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room and kitchen. Both bathrooms have been recently updated!

The lower level has a large master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet!  Lower level also features the 4th bedroom and a large laundry/utility room.

Enjoy a fully landscaped yard and quaint seating areas nestled in the shade under mature trees.

Relax in the hot tub or nurture your own garden. 🌱

– 4 BED
– 2 BATH
– 1,904 SQ. FT.
– 2 CAR GARAGE

Asking Price
$249,000

Home has had a lot of recent updates, including but not limited to:
  • Updates to two bathrooms, lower level bedrooms and kitchen.
  • New HE boiler.
  • New gas garage heater installed 2020.
  • Rinnai hot water heater installed new in 2018.
  • New roof installed 2017.

**SELLERS ARE HIGHLY MOTIVATED and willing to offer a carpet allowance of $1,000.00!!

Call Tiffany Cordova – Overman Realty
to Schedule a Viewing Today!
(307) 389-1103

See More Photos

