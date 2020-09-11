1405 Edgar Street – Rock Springs

Ready To Move In! This home is an absolute MUST-SEE!
This very well-kept and maintained home is close to downtown Rock Springs.
The entry level boasts two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room and kitchen. Both bathrooms have been recently updated!
The lower level has a large master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet! Lower level also features the 4th bedroom and a large laundry/utility room.
Enjoy a fully landscaped yard and quaint seating areas nestled in the shade under mature trees.
Relax in the hot tub or nurture your own garden. 🌱
Asking Price
$249,000
Home has had a lot of recent updates, including but not limited to:
- Updates to two bathrooms, lower level bedrooms and kitchen.
- New HE boiler.
- New gas garage heater installed 2020.
- Rinnai hot water heater installed new in 2018.
- New roof installed 2017.
**SELLERS ARE HIGHLY MOTIVATED and willing to offer a carpet allowance of $1,000.00!!
Call Tiffany Cordova – Overman Realty
to Schedule a Viewing Today!
(307) 389-1103