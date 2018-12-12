1529 Hawk Dr.– Rock Springs

Check out this darling home!
Located on a corner lot, this 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house has elevated details that make it the perfect move-in ready family home.
3 BED
2 BATH
1,248 SQ. FT.
RV Parking
Details About the Home
Asking Price
- $284,900
Kitchen
- The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Bathrooms
- The bathrooms have tile surrounds and granite counter tops.
Flooring
- The home has amazing hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.
Basement
- The basement is a blank slate for you to make it your own and is even plumbed for another bathroom!
Exterior
- The exterior is stucco.
- The front of the house is maintenance free.
- The back yard is grass – complete with a sprinkler system and vinyl fence.
- Located on a corner lot with RV parking!
Map of Property
Call Kelly Rolich to view this home today!
Coldwell Banker Sweetwater Realty
810 Dewar Dr. Rock Springs Wy 82901
Cell: (307) 389-4340
Office: (307) 382-7088
