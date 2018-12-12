1529 Hawk Dr.– Rock Springs

Check out this darling home!

Located on a corner lot, this 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house has elevated details that make it the perfect move-in ready family home.

3 BED

2 BATH

1,248 SQ. FT.

RV Parking

Details About the Home

Asking Price

  • $284,900

Kitchen

  • The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Bathrooms

  • The bathrooms have tile surrounds and granite counter tops.

Flooring

  • The home has amazing hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.

Basement

  • The basement is a blank slate for you to make it your own and is even plumbed for another bathroom!

Exterior

  • The exterior is stucco.
  • The front of the house is maintenance free.
  • The back yard is grass – complete with a sprinkler system and vinyl fence.
  • Located on a corner lot with RV parking!

Photos of Property

Map of Property

Call Kelly Rolich to view this home today!

Coldwell Banker Sweetwater Realty
810 Dewar Dr. Rock Springs Wy 82901
Cell: (307) 389-4340
Office: (307) 382-7088

