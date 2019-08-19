15th Annual Art on the Green Winners

GREEN RIVER– The 15th Annual Art on the Green event held August 16 & 17, 2019 was well received by the community.

Forty artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 am on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.

The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Artists’ Choice

Professional 2D

1 st place: Michelle Nixon

place: Michelle Nixon 2 nd place: Michael Parker

place: Michael Parker 3rd place: Melissa Strickler

Semi-Professional 2D

1 st place: Bryce Castillon

place: Bryce Castillon 2 nd place: Halli Riskus

place: Halli Riskus 3rd place: Mary Parker

Professional 3D

1 st place: Bryan Cordova

place: Bryan Cordova 2 nd place: Jeff Rudolph

place: Jeff Rudolph 3rd place: Gail VanWagoner

Semi-Professional 3D

1 st place: Trevor Little

place: Trevor Little 2 nd place: Wayne Kertz

place: Wayne Kertz 3rd place: Eric Newby

Mayor’s Choice Awards

High School: Aurora Wiekhorst

2D: Bryce Castillon

3D: Gail VanWagoner

People’s Choice

2D: Michelle Nixon

3D: Mary Shaw

Judges Choice Results

High School 2D

1 st place: Kiera Edmonds

place: Kiera Edmonds 2nd place: Aurora Wiekhorst

Amateur 2D

1 st place: Mercedes Negrete

place: Mercedes Negrete 2nd place: Brooke Andreasen

Semi-Professional 2D

1 st place: Halli Riskus

place: Halli Riskus 2 nd place: Mary Little

place: Mary Little 3rd place: Amanda Romero

Professional 2D

1 st place: Michelle Nixon

place: Michelle Nixon 2 nd place: Jill Hartley

place: Jill Hartley 3rd place: Melissa Strickler

Semi-Professional 3D

1 st place: Eric Newby

place: Eric Newby 2 nd place: Trevor Little

place: Trevor Little 3rd place: Wayne Kertz

Professional 3D

1 st place: Gail VanWagoner

place: Gail VanWagoner 2 nd place: Jeff Rudolph

place: Jeff Rudolph 3rd place: Steven Skelton

5th Annual Battle on the Green

Other associated events included the 5th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4:30 pm with 6 competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare.

After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The judges choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Jaime Green.

For more information on the Green River Arts Council like us on Facebook or check out our website at www.cityofgreenriver.org.