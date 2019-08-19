15th Annual Art on the Green Winners

GREEN RIVER– The 15th Annual Art on the Green event held August 16 & 17, 2019 was well received by the community.
Forty artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 am on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.
The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.
Artists’ Choice
Professional 2D
- 1st place: Michelle Nixon
- 2nd place: Michael Parker
- 3rd place: Melissa Strickler
Semi-Professional 2D
- 1st place: Bryce Castillon
- 2nd place: Halli Riskus
- 3rd place: Mary Parker
Professional 3D
- 1st place: Bryan Cordova
- 2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
- 3rd place: Gail VanWagoner
Semi-Professional 3D
- 1st place: Trevor Little
- 2nd place: Wayne Kertz
- 3rd place: Eric Newby
Mayor’s Choice Awards
- High School: Aurora Wiekhorst
- 2D: Bryce Castillon
- 3D: Gail VanWagoner
People’s Choice
- 2D: Michelle Nixon
- 3D: Mary Shaw
Judges Choice Results
High School 2D
- 1st place: Kiera Edmonds
- 2nd place: Aurora Wiekhorst
Amateur 2D
- 1st place: Mercedes Negrete
- 2nd place: Brooke Andreasen
Semi-Professional 2D
- 1st place: Halli Riskus
- 2nd place: Mary Little
- 3rd place: Amanda Romero
Professional 2D
- 1st place: Michelle Nixon
- 2nd place: Jill Hartley
- 3rd place: Melissa Strickler
Semi-Professional 3D
- 1st place: Eric Newby
- 2nd place: Trevor Little
- 3rd place: Wayne Kertz
Professional 3D
- 1st place: Gail VanWagoner
- 2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
- 3rd place: Steven Skelton
5th Annual Battle on the Green
Other associated events included the 5th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4:30 pm with 6 competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare.
After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The judges choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Jaime Green.
