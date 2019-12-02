19-Year-Old Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — A Colorado resident is in custody following a pursuit that took place Monday, December 2, 2019.

Nathaniel J. Garcia, a 19-year-old resident of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested after troopers were able to get the vehicle stopped safely east of Cheyenne.

Around 10:23 a.m. Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a pursuit in Nebraska headed west on Interstate 80. The pursuit was approaching the Wyoming/Nebraska state line. The Nebraska State Patrol turned the pursuit over to the Wyoming Highway Patrol once they encountered the responding WHP units. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph. WHP Troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to deflate the tires on the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle stopped around milepost 367 on Interstate 80, and the driver was taken into custody.

The vehicle Garcia was driving was reported stolen out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Garcia faces charges of eluding, driving under suspension, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving. He was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center.

Cheyenne Police Department assisted the patrol with this event.