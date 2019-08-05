190 Trophy-Sized Fish Caught this Summer

CHEYENNE– Anglers across Wyoming are catching trophy-sized fish, and lots of them. These fishermen and women have submitted more than 190 applications with photos, lengths and catch locations to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Master Angler program. The new program launched in June to inspire people to fish more.

“Fishing is great in Wyoming, and it will only get better throughout the rest of the summer and fall,” said Mark Smith, Game and Fish assistant fisheries management coordinator. “The numbers of trophy fish folks are catching is very impressive.”

Qualifying fish represent Wyoming’s 95th percentile in length for 24 eligible species. The trophy length requirements were set based on historical Game and Fish sample data.

Species with the most submissions over the last two months were crappie, cutthroat trout, rainbow trout and walleye. No one has submitted an approved burbot, golden trout, grayling, sauger, shovelnose sturgeon or tiger muskie. The top-trophy yielding waters include Glendo, Hawk Springs and Keyhole Reservoirs as well as the North Platte River.

To submit, anglers must take a side-view photograph of the fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length requirements from snout to the tip of a pinched tail. It is best if the photograph includes an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Enter the photo, angler information and details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.

Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of master angler, a species-specific decal sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designates someone as a trophy angler, carrying the same prizes as a master angler and a commemorative medallion. Those who catch 10 different trophy species get the title of ultimate angler and earn the trophy angler prizes as well as a special prize package.

To submit an entry or for measurement tips and a list of masters, visit wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Master-Angler.