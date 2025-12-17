2 Critically Injured in Lyman Incident Tuesday

LYMAN — The Lyman Police Department said an incident at the 200 block of South Main Street resulted in two people suffering from critical injuries late Tuesday morning.

The police department issued a short statement on its Facebook page, saying the Bridger Valley Ambulance transported the two to an unnamed medical facility for treatment. The police department, along with assistance from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, determined the scene is a crime scene and worked to process it. The Lyman Police Department says there is no danger to the community and believes the event was an isolated incident. The department also said no further information will be released at this time as the investigation is still active.