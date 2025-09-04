$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — There might be a lucky $2 million lottery ticket in Rock Springs after Wednesday night’s Powerball $1.4 billion drawing.

According to WyoLotto, the winning ticket was sold at the Loaf N Jug on College Drive. Other $2 million winners were reported in Texas, Oregon and Michigan. WyoLotto said it had two $50,000 Powerball winners during the Labor Day holiday weekend, both in Evanston. One ticket was sold at the Horse Palace and the other at the Fast Stop. 

The main jackpot has so far been unclaimed and has grown to an estimated $1.7 billion. According to Powerball, the cash value of a sole winning ticket is estimated at $770.3 million.

