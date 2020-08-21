2 Sustain Minor Injuries after Bus Rear Ended by car

2 Sustain Minor Injuries after Bus Rear Ended by car

ROCK SPRINGS — On Friday morning, a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 school bus was rear ended.

According to Rock Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Maze, the accident occurred at 6:48 am at Taylor Street and Foothill Boulevard when a vehicle rear ended the bus. Five children were on the bus at the time of the accident and one of those children suffered minor injuries. The driver of the passenger car also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a citation for using a cell phone while driving causing a crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Political Sign Removal Rules Outlined by City of Rock Springs

Political Sign Removal Rules Outlined by City of Rock Springs

Wyoming National Guard Completes Projects at Spaceport

Wyoming National Guard Completes Projects at Spaceport

Did Rock Springs Councilors Meet in Private After Recent Meeting?

Did Rock Springs Councilors Meet in Private After Recent Meeting?

Flaming Gorge Reservoir Being Tested for Harmful Algae Blooms

Flaming Gorge Reservoir Being Tested for Harmful Algae Blooms