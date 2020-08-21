2 Sustain Minor Injuries after Bus Rear Ended by car

ROCK SPRINGS — On Friday morning, a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 school bus was rear ended.

According to Rock Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Maze, the accident occurred at 6:48 am at Taylor Street and Foothill Boulevard when a vehicle rear ended the bus. Five children were on the bus at the time of the accident and one of those children suffered minor injuries. The driver of the passenger car also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a citation for using a cell phone while driving causing a crash.