Country singer Ned LeDoux shared the news Sunday that his 2-year-old daughter Haven passed away in a tragic choking accident on October 20.

A post on the singer’s Facebook page informed friends and fans of the sad news.

Ned is the son of rodeo and country music legend Chris LeDoux, who passed away in 2005 at age 56.

The news comes as the singer was touring and preparing for the release of his second album next month.