2018 Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Schedule for RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS– The 2018 Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament will commence next week, Thursday, December 13, and will run through Saturday, December 15.

Games will take place in both Green River and Rock Springs.

Check below for Rock Springs High School’s games schedule.

Find the full 2018 Flaming Gorge Classic schedule here.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS JV Girls

Thursday:

1 pm- Rock Springs 1 vs. Lyman (at RSHS Main Gym)

2:40 pm- Rock Springs 2 vs. Mountain View (at Eastside Elementary)

Friday:

2:40 pm- Bear Lake, ID vs. Rock Springs 2 (at Eastside Elementary)

6 pm- Rawlins vs. Rock Springs 1 (at Eastside Elementary)

Saturday:

9:40 am- Green River 2 vs. Rock Springs 2 (at GRHS Auxiliary Gym)

2:40 pm- Rock Springs 1 vs. Pinedale

RSHS Varsity Girls

Thursday:

4:20 pm- Rock Springs vs. Lyman (at RSHS)

Friday:

4:20 pm- Rawlins vs. Rock Springs (at RSHS)

Saturday:

4:20 pm- Rock Springs vs. Pinedale (at RSHS)

RSHS JV Boys

Thursday:

4:20 pm- Rock Springs 1 vs. Riverton (at Eastside Elementary)

7:40 pm- Rock Springs 2 vs. Rawlins (at Eastside Elementary)

Friday:

9:40 am- Rich County, UT vs. Rock Springs 2 (at RSHS)

4:20 pm- Rock Springs 1 vs. Bear Lake, ID (at Eastside Elementary)

Saturday:

9:40 am- Rock Springs 2 vs. Green River 2 (at GRHS Main Gym)

1 pm- Rock Springs 1 vs. Thunder Basin (at Eastside Elementary)

RSHS Varsity Boys

Thursday:

6 pm- Rock Springs vs. Rawlins (at RSHS)

Friday:

6 pm- Rock Springs vs. Ben Lomond, UT (at RSHS)

Saturday: