2018 Halloween Events

Fall is in the air and it’s time for some family fun!
Here’s a list of upcoming events for fun at-a-glance. Check back regularly as we add to and update the list!
*Some events may charge admission, please contact the hosting party directly about questions.
(If you know of an event you’d like for us to consider adding, please email lindsay@sweetwaternow.com)
🍂 October 5
What: Harry Potter Trivia
Where: Green River Library
Time: 7PM
🍂 October 6
What: Harry Potter Party
Where: Green River Library
Time: 12AM-2PM
🍂 October 13
What: Green River URA’s Trunk or Treat
Where: Flaming Gorge Way
Time: 11AM-1PM
🍂 October 23
What: Halloween Story Time
Where: Sweetwater County Libraries
Time: 6PM
🍂 October 25
What: Halloween Bad Art Night
Where: Rock Springs Library
Time: 6:30PM
What: Halloween Family Story Time
Where: Rock Springs Library
Time: 6:30PM
🍂 October 26
What: Halloween Ball
Where: Young at Heart Community Center
Time: 6PM-9PM
🍂 October 27
What: Halloween Stroll
Where: Downtown Rock Springs
Time: 11AM – 2PM
What: Ghost Walk
Where: Sweetwater County Library
Time: 8PM & 10PM