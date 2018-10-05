2018 Halloween Events

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
131
Views

Fall is in the air and it’s time for some family fun!

Here’s a list of upcoming events for fun at-a-glance. Check back regularly as we add to and update the list!

*Some events may charge admission, please contact the hosting party directly about questions.

(If you know of an event you’d like for us to consider adding, please email lindsay@sweetwaternow.com)

🍂 October 5

What: Harry Potter Trivia
Where: Green River Library
Time: 7PM

🍂 October 6

What: Harry Potter Party
Where: Green River Library
Time: 12AM-2PM

🍂 October 13

What: Green River URA’s Trunk or Treat
Where: Flaming Gorge Way
Time: 11AM-1PM

🍂 October 23

What: Halloween Story Time
Where: Sweetwater County Libraries
Time: 6PM

🍂 October 25

What: Halloween Bad Art Night
Where: Rock Springs Library
Time: 6:30PM

What: Halloween Family Story Time
Where: Rock Springs Library
Time: 6:30PM

🍂 October 26

What: Halloween Ball
Where: Young at Heart Community Center
Time: 6PM-9PM

🍂 October 27

What: Halloween Stroll
Where: Downtown Rock Springs
Time: 11AM – 2PM

What: Ghost Walk
Where: Sweetwater County Library
Time: 8PM & 10PM

🎃 HALLOWEEN 🎃

What: Trunk or Treat
Where: Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac
Time: 3PM – 5PM

What: Halloween Extravaganza
Where: Sweetwater Memorial Hospital
Time: 5PM – 7PM

What: Trick or Treat
Where: White Mountain Mall
Time: 5PM – 7PM

What: Trick or Treat
Where: White Mountain Library
Time: 3PM – 7PM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR