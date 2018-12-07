2018 SweetwaterNOW Beard Bash Fundraiser a Success

The 2018 Beard Bash would not have been possible without our great sponsors:

Davidson Family Dental

Shear Luck Salon & Spa

Sporstman’s Warehouse

Cody Pierpoint State Farm

Fremont Motors

Marty’s Gastropub

And our prize sponsors:

Escape Day Spa

Murdoch’s

Thank you for your support!

Because of you we were able to raise $2,000 in event donations and profit that will be donated to Cowboys Against Cancer and Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center!