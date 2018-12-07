2018 SweetwaterNOW Beard Bash Fundraiser a Success

The 2018 Beard Bash kicked off at Marty’s Gastropub at 7:30 on November 30th to celebrate the end of No-Shave November and to raise awareness and funds for local cancer resources.
Guests were welcomed by our 2 enigmatic emcees, Dave Arambel and Chelsea Luke, as they sipped their #NoShaveNovember drink specials and prepared to win big.
Our panel of judges (well-prepared for Beard Bash shenanigans) thoroughly investigated the contestants to make sure only the most qualified entries secured a prize.
Judges were: Careea Carr (Shear Luck), Dr. Chris Davidson (Davidson Family Dental), Andy Mcgahuey (Fremont Motors), and Misty Cozad (Sportsman’s Warehouse)
After some mild competition, strategy, and tough comparisons we ended up with our lineup of category winners. We also had several attendees who received door prizes including a cooler, gift cards, gift baskets and more!
Congratulations ladies & gentlemen!
The Lumberjack Winner
The GQ Winner
Nexgrill Winner
The College Try Winner
People’s Choice Winner
Safe Winner
Grand Prize Gun Winner
Take a look at some of the fun we had!
The 2018 Beard Bash would not have been possible without our great sponsors:
Davidson Family Dental
Shear Luck Salon & Spa
Sporstman’s Warehouse
Cody Pierpoint State Farm
Fremont Motors
Marty’s Gastropub
And our prize sponsors:
Escape Day Spa
Murdoch’s
Thank you for your support!
Because of you we were able to raise $2,000 in event donations and profit that will be donated to Cowboys Against Cancer and Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center!
