2018 Thoman Wrestling Tournament Schedule

GREEN RIVER– The Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament will be underway this Friday and Saturday, January 4 and 5, in Green River.

Matches start with Round 1 at 12:30 pm Friday. Check out the schedule for the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School wrestling teams below. For the complete schedule, click here.



GRHS Thoman Schedule

(All GRHS matches will be on Mat 1 at the GRHS gym)

Friday

Round 1: GRHS vs. Worland @ 12:30 pm

Round 2: Green River vs. Mountain View @ 2 pm

Round 3: Green River vs. Granger @ 3:30 pm

Round 4: Green River vs. Evanston @ 5 pm

Saturday

Round 5: GRHS vs. Cokeville @ 11 am

See the remaining Saturday schedule below.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

RSHS Thoman Schedule

(All RSHS matches will be on Mat 7 at the Green River Rec Center, unless noted otherwise)

Friday

Round 1: Rock Springs vs Lyman @ 12:30 pm

Round 2: Rock Springs vs. Northridge, Utah @ 2 pm

Round 3: Rock Springs vs. Kemmerer @ 3:30 pm

Round 4: Rock Springs vs. Uintah, Utah @ 5:30 pm (Mat 5 at the Rec Center)

Saturday

Round 5: Rock Springs vs. Rawlins @ 11 am (Mat 7 at the Rec Center)

See the remaining Saturday schedule below.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Remaining Saturday Schedule:

Mats 1-4 at GRHS gym, Mats 5 and 6 at Rec Center

Round 6 (1 pm)

Mat 1: 1st A vs. 2nd B

Mat 2: 2nd A vs. 1st B

Mat 3: 3rd A vs. 4th B

Mat 4: 4th A vs. 3rd B

Mat 5: 5th A vs. 6th B

Mat 6: 6th A vs. 5th B

Round 7 (2:30 pm)

Mat 1: 1st A vs. 1st B

Mat 2: 2nd A vs. 2nd

Mat 3: 3rd A vs. 3rd B

Mat 4: 4th A vs. 4th B

Mat 5: 5th A vs. 5th B

Mat 6: 6th A vs. 6th B

Round 8 (4:30 pm)