2018 Thoman Wrestling Tournament Schedule

GREEN RIVER– The Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament will be underway this Friday and Saturday, January 4 and 5, in Green River.
Matches start with Round 1 at 12:30 pm Friday. Check out the schedule for the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School wrestling teams below. For the complete schedule, click here.
GRHS Thoman Schedule
(All GRHS matches will be on Mat 1 at the GRHS gym)
Friday
- Round 1: GRHS vs. Worland @ 12:30 pm
- Round 2: Green River vs. Mountain View @ 2 pm
- Round 3: Green River vs. Granger @ 3:30 pm
- Round 4: Green River vs. Evanston @ 5 pm
Saturday
- Round 5: GRHS vs. Cokeville @ 11 am
See the remaining Saturday schedule below.
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
RSHS Thoman Schedule
(All RSHS matches will be on Mat 7 at the Green River Rec Center, unless noted otherwise)
Friday
- Round 1: Rock Springs vs Lyman @ 12:30 pm
- Round 2: Rock Springs vs. Northridge, Utah @ 2 pm
- Round 3: Rock Springs vs. Kemmerer @ 3:30 pm
- Round 4: Rock Springs vs. Uintah, Utah @ 5:30 pm (Mat 5 at the Rec Center)
Saturday
- Round 5: Rock Springs vs. Rawlins @ 11 am (Mat 7 at the Rec Center)
See the remaining Saturday schedule below.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Remaining Saturday Schedule:
Mats 1-4 at GRHS gym, Mats 5 and 6 at Rec Center
Round 6 (1 pm)
- Mat 1: 1st A vs. 2nd B
- Mat 2: 2nd A vs. 1st B
- Mat 3: 3rd A vs. 4th B
- Mat 4: 4th A vs. 3rd B
- Mat 5: 5th A vs. 6th B
- Mat 6: 6th A vs. 5th B
Round 7 (2:30 pm)
- Mat 1: 1st A vs. 1st B
- Mat 2: 2nd A vs. 2nd
- Mat 3: 3rd A vs. 3rd B
- Mat 4: 4th A vs. 4th B
- Mat 5: 5th A vs. 5th B
- Mat 6: 6th A vs. 6th B
Round 8 (4:30 pm)
- Mat 1: Best of the Best Dual