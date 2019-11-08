2019 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo Raffle Tickets On Sale Now

Get your raffle tickets to win a brand-new 2019 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo before it’s too late!

Tickets are on sale now.

Winner will be announced on February 1, 2020 at the 7th Annual Memorial Hospital Foundation Red Tie Gala. (Need not be present to win.)

Tickets are $100 each. Just 200 tickets will be sold!





2019 Maverick X3 Turbo in Can-Am Red

TURBO engine with 120 hp, Rotax ACE (Advanced Combustion Efficiency) 900 cc Turbocharged Triple-cylinder engine, liquid cooled and high-performance air filter.

High torque Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering

Multifunction Analog/Digital display with a digitally encoded security system.

Integrated front bumper, full High Molecular Weight, skid plate, and quarter-doors.

Get Tickets

Tickets are available online at HERE, at the hospital’s help desk, or by contacting the Foundation at (307) 352-8234.

Don’t wait, they sell out fast. Get your tickets NOW!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.