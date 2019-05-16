Rock Springs & Green River City Wide Clean-Ups are This Weekend

All month long, citizens have been cleaning up Rock Springs and Green River for the annual City Wide Clean-Up.

This Saturday, May 18 is city wide clean-up day in both cities and both chambers of commerce are encouraging you to get out and do your part to help keep your community clean.

With Sweetwater County attracting visitors of all kinds in the summer, thanks to our beautiful landscapes, and large summer events, it’s important to take care of our home, and keep it looking nice.

Plus, we live here and we are ultimately responsible for keeping our cities clean.

So if you are able, get out and help clean up this weekend!