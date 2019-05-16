Rock Springs & Green River City Wide Clean-Ups are This Weekend

Help clean up our communities this Saturday, May 18th!
All month long, citizens have been cleaning up Rock Springs and Green River for the annual City Wide Clean-Up.
This Saturday, May 18 is city wide clean-up day in both cities and both chambers of commerce are encouraging you to get out and do your part to help keep your community clean.
With Sweetwater County attracting visitors of all kinds in the summer, thanks to our beautiful landscapes, and large summer events, it’s important to take care of our home, and keep it looking nice.
Plus, we live here and we are ultimately responsible for keeping our cities clean.
So if you are able, get out and help clean up this weekend!
Rock Springs
Garbage bags, gloves, and water will be available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce now through Saturday. Just get a group together, stop in, and pick an area to clean-up!
A shredding truck will also be at Western Wyoming Community College.
A free lunch will be provided for all volunteers at the Young at Heart Community Center at 1pm following the clean-up!
Green River
The Green River City Wide Clean-Up will take place 8am – 10am. Volunteers will meet at the Green River Chamber.
Free breakfast will also be provided by McDonalds and Smith’s Food & Drug.
Shredding bins will also be available at the Chamber May 14-18.
Our team spent part of our afternoon picking up around the neighborhood! 🗑️