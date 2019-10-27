2019 Sweetwater Spooktacular Sees Sweet Success

This year, we decided to amp up the Halloween festivities with our first-ever Sweetater Spooktacular event. 🕷🎃

The wind (of course) forced a few adjustments, but thanks to some really great businesses and all of you the Spooktacular was one great big success!





HUGE Thanks to Coal Train Coffee Depot for your presence, warm drinks and treats.





Thank you to RSNB Bank for partnering with us on the Halloween treat fundraiser. We were able to raise $200 for Jennifer Sawyer & Family.

Thank you to these great businesses for contributing to the trick or treat:

We can’t wait for next year!

📸 Click here to view more photos of the fun.