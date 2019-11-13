2019 Sweetwater Tree of Sharing Program Is Officially Underway

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Tree of Sharing program is now underway for the 2019 holiday season. Read on for information from the program about how you can get involved.

There are many ways to support the program. One way is to sponsor a child or a family of children by being matched directly. You can call the Boys & Girls Club or send us an email to request a match. You may also select a child or children from one of our trees located throughout Rock Springs and Green River. Finally, you can make a monetary donation to the program.

We have also added the option to sponsor a whole family. While this is predominately a child- centered program, many times the fathers and mothers are in just as much need and would appreciate assistance as well. If this is something you or your company would like to do, please feel free to contact us.

Regardless of the level of support, 100% of your donation goes directly to a child and/or family in need.

Thank you for helping us ensure that this program remains a success.

TREE LOCATIONS

Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

City of Rock Springs

City of Green River

First Bank

Green River Basin Federal Credit Union

Plains Tire—Rock Springs

PowerTrust Credit Union

RSNB Bank

RSNB West Branch

Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson

Trona Valley FCU—Rock Springs

Trona Valley FCU—Green River

White Mountain Mall

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Bello Capelli Salon

Sweetwater Federal Credit Union

Rocky Mountain Bank

Wildflower & Company

Sweetwater Tree of Sharing

736 Massachusetts Ave

Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 382-2639

sweetwatertreeofsharing@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/SCTreeofSharing