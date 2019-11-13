2019 Sweetwater Tree of Sharing Program Is Officially Underway

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Tree of Sharing program is now underway for the 2019 holiday season. Read on for information from the program about how you can get involved.
There are many ways to support the program. One way is to sponsor a child or a family of children by being matched directly. You can call the Boys & Girls Club or send us an email to request a match. You may also select a child or children from one of our trees located throughout Rock Springs and Green River. Finally, you can make a monetary donation to the program.
We have also added the option to sponsor a whole family. While this is predominately a child- centered program, many times the fathers and mothers are in just as much need and would appreciate assistance as well. If this is something you or your company would like to do, please feel free to contact us.
Regardless of the level of support, 100% of your donation goes directly to a child and/or family in need.
Thank you for helping us ensure that this program remains a success.
TREE LOCATIONS
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- City of Rock Springs
- City of Green River
- First Bank
- Green River Basin Federal Credit Union
- Plains Tire—Rock Springs
- PowerTrust Credit Union
- RSNB Bank
- RSNB West Branch
- Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson
- Trona Valley FCU—Rock Springs
- Trona Valley FCU—Green River
- White Mountain Mall
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Bello Capelli Salon
- Sweetwater Federal Credit Union
- Rocky Mountain Bank
- Wildflower & Company
Sweetwater Tree of Sharing
736 Massachusetts Ave
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 382-2639
sweetwatertreeofsharing@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/SCTreeofSharing