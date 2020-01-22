2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour Coming Up in March

The time has come to announce the launch of the 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) for 2020. We’ve sifted through a long list of worthy submissions and feel confident that we’ve selected the 11 fish flicks to best embody the spirit of fly fishing through cinematic tales of conservation, education, and adventure from our local rivers to far flung destinations.

If you’re in the audience at the F3T, it’s fair to assume you can recall your first time casting a rod. At first, you just wanted to catch a fish, then catch a bigger fish, and now, it’s taken on a world of its own and you find joy in watching someone else make their first cast. You’ll see that attitude in several of our films this year.