2020 National High School Finals Rodeo Relocates to Oklahoma

DENVER — The National High School Rodeo leadership has selected a new venue for the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo. After much consideration and weighing multiple options, the NHSFR will call the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, home this year.

The 2020 NHSFR is now scheduled for July 17-23 at the Lazy E Arena. The Lazy E Arena meets the NHSFR needs for arenas, camping and stalling. We also appreciate that the facility was one of the first to cautiously and safely host events as coronavirus mandates were lifted, so the facility’s staff has the knowledge and protocols in place to meet local, state and federal health mandates to protect our contestants, attendees, volunteers and staff.

“We appreciate the abundant amount of support from the venues that reached out to the National High School Rodeo Association to host the 2020 event,” said James Higginbotham, NHSRA executive director. “The representatives from each of the venues who reached out had one thing on their minds and that was to put on a safe rodeo for the kids.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director, announced the NHSFR’s selection for a venue on the Sweetwater Events Complex’s Facebook page.

“We are thankful that the NHSFR has found a new home for 2020. We appreciate the positive feedback from the community and wish we had better financial news,” Lloyd wrote.

For further information regarding the 2020 NHSFR and its entities, follow online at nhsra.com/nhsfr and on their social media channels.