#Election2020 Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020

2020 Primary Election Night Results

Primary Election results are brought to you this evening by Ciner, Wyoming LLC and Genesis Alkali
2020 Primary Election Night Results

GREEN RIVER — The Primary Election has come to an end after polls closed this evening at 7 pm. The following results will become official once the canvassing process is completed this week by the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.

Federal Offices

United States Senator
Cynthia Lummis (R) – 3,311
Lynette Grey Bull (D) – 944

United States Representative
Liz Cheney (R) – 3,487

Advertisement - Story continues below...

State Offices

Senate District 14
Fred Baldwin (R) – 286

House District 18
Scott Heiner (R) – 405

House District 47
Jerry Paxton (R) – 151

House District 60
Mark Baker (R) – 614
Lindsey Travis (D) – 289

County Offices

Sweetwater County Commissioner
Lauren Schoenfeld (R) – 2,634
Mary Thoman (R) – 2,633
Joe Barbuto (D) – 1,768
Dave Gray (D) – 1,332

City Offices

Rock Springs City Council Ward III
Ryan Greene – 424
Larry Hickerson – 338

Rock Springs City Council Ward IV
Brent Bettolo – 340
Larry Elder – 198
Rose Moseby – 263
RJ Pieper – 126

Green River City Council Ward I
Sherry Bushman – 494
Tom Murphy – 400

Granger City Council
Stanley N. Jorensen – 14
Dawn Mansir – 19
Harry Mansir – 6
Daniel D. Soto Jr. – 7
John A. Styvar – 14

This local election coverage is brought to you by these community partners.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

Rock Springs Council Continues to Question Bitter Creek RFP Process

Rock Springs Council Continues to Question Bitter Creek RFP Process

Child Care Ordinance Change Takes Another Step Forward

Child Care Ordinance Change Takes Another Step Forward

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total