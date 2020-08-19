2020 Primary Election Night Results

GREEN RIVER — The Primary Election has come to an end after polls closed this evening at 7 pm. The following results will become official once the canvassing process is completed this week by the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.

Federal Offices

United States Senator

Cynthia Lummis (R) – 3,311

Lynette Grey Bull (D) – 944

United States Representative

Liz Cheney (R) – 3,487

Advertisement - Story continues below...

State Offices

Senate District 14

Fred Baldwin (R) – 286

House District 18

Scott Heiner (R) – 405

House District 47

Jerry Paxton (R) – 151

House District 60

Mark Baker (R) – 614

Lindsey Travis (D) – 289

County Offices

Sweetwater County Commissioner

Lauren Schoenfeld (R) – 2,634

Mary Thoman (R) – 2,633

Joe Barbuto (D) – 1,768

Dave Gray (D) – 1,332

City Offices

Rock Springs City Council Ward III

Ryan Greene – 424

Larry Hickerson – 338



Rock Springs City Council Ward IV

Brent Bettolo – 340

Larry Elder – 198

Rose Moseby – 263

RJ Pieper – 126

Green River City Council Ward I

Sherry Bushman – 494

Tom Murphy – 400

Granger City Council

Stanley N. Jorensen – 14

Dawn Mansir – 19

Harry Mansir – 6

Daniel D. Soto Jr. – 7

John A. Styvar – 14

This local election coverage is brought to you by these community partners.