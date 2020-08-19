2020 Primary Election Night Results

GREEN RIVER — The Primary Election has come to an end after polls closed this evening at 7 pm. The following results will become official once the canvassing process is completed this week by the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Federal Offices
United States Senator
Cynthia Lummis (R) – 3,311
Lynette Grey Bull (D) – 944
United States Representative
Liz Cheney (R) – 3,487
State Offices
Senate District 14
Fred Baldwin (R) – 286
House District 18
Scott Heiner (R) – 405
House District 47
Jerry Paxton (R) – 151
House District 60
Mark Baker (R) – 614
Lindsey Travis (D) – 289
County Offices
Sweetwater County Commissioner
Lauren Schoenfeld (R) – 2,634
Mary Thoman (R) – 2,633
Joe Barbuto (D) – 1,768
Dave Gray (D) – 1,332
City Offices
Rock Springs City Council Ward III
Ryan Greene – 424
Larry Hickerson – 338
Rock Springs City Council Ward IV
Brent Bettolo – 340
Larry Elder – 198
Rose Moseby – 263
RJ Pieper – 126
Green River City Council Ward I
Sherry Bushman – 494
Tom Murphy – 400
Granger City Council
Stanley N. Jorensen – 14
Dawn Mansir – 19
Harry Mansir – 6
Daniel D. Soto Jr. – 7
John A. Styvar – 14
