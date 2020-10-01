2020 UW Football Schedule Released by Mountain West Conference

LARAMIE — The revised 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule was released by the Mountain West Conference on Thursday. That revised, eight-game schedule will feature five games against opponents who played in the postseason last year, including four home games versus postseason teams highlighted by home contests against both 2019 Mountain West Division Champions Hawai’i and Boise State.

Wyoming’s season will kick off on the road at Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 24. The following week, the Pokes will host the first of four home games versus the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, who won the MW West Division in 2019 and defeated BYU, 38-34, in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl. Wyoming’s other home games will be on Nov. 14 vs. Air Force, Nov. 21 against Utah State and Dec. 12 vs. defending Mountain West Champion Boise State.

In addition to their season-opening road game at Nevada on Oct. 24, the Cowboys will travel to Colorado State on Nov. 7, to UNLV on Nov. 28 and to New Mexico on Dec. 5.

All game dates are tentative and subject to change.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a postseason win in last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (38-17 over Georgia State). Wyoming was a perfect 6-0 in home games last season. Over the past four seasons, the Cowboys have achieved bowl eligibility in each of those four seasons, have earned three bowl bids during that time (2016, ‘17 and ‘19), won two bowl championships (2017 and ‘19) and hosted one MW Championship Game (2016).

As the 2020 college football season approaches, the Wyoming Cowboys will be seeking their fourth bowl bid in five seasons. That would be a first in Wyoming Football history.

Full Schedule

Oct. 24 – at Nevada – TBA

Oct. 31 – vs Hawai’i – TBA

Nov. 7 – at Colorado State – TBA

Nov. 14 – vs Air Force – TBA

Nov. 21 – vs Utah State – TBA

Nov. 28 – at UNLV – TBA

Dec. 5 – at New Mexico – TBA

Dec. 12 – vs Boise State – TBA

Dec. 19 – Mountain West Championship Game – TBA

* Bold indicates home game