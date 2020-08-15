2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Set for August 28



ROCK SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Sweetwater County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® on Friday, August 28, 2020. Those participating in the walk are asked to pre-register at alz.org/Walk.

The Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to Drive to End Alzheimer’s and cruise that evening at 6 pm. There will be cruises in Rock Springs and Green River.

In Rock Springs, vehicles (cars, trucks, motorcycles, licensed ATV’s) will assemble at the Young at Heart Center (2400 Reagan Ave.), then follow the following route: turn right down Foothill Blvd., left onto Dewar Drive/Center St., left again onto Grant Street and right onto College. The turn-a-round point will be in the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot and then drive back to the Young at Heart Center.

Assembly in Green River will begin at Evers Park, then process left on E Fourth South St. (past McDonalds), right onto Uinta, turn-a-round in Ace Hardware parking lot, left down Uinta, over the train overpass, right onto Flaming Gorge Way, left onto S Fourth West, right onto S. Second East St. and back to Evers Park.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in one of the colors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Promise Garden:

COLOR MEANING

Purple: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Yellow: I am caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Blue: I am living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Orange: I support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s or dementia

“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” stated Wyoming Walk Manager, Eli Allen. “This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Susie von Ahrens, Sweetwater Walk Chair. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wyoming alone, there are more than 10,000 people living with the disease 28,000 unpaid caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.