2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show to Take Place in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The 2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held August 24-26 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Exhibit Hall in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The convention theme, “Providing Stability in a Time of Crisis” will focus on a variety of topics affecting the cattle industry this year and how Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) is working through these uncertain times. The convention will provide educational opportunities for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching operations. Hosted by the WSGA, the annual convention is open to members, non-members, guests and media.

“Following a postponement of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WSGA is pleased to host an event that will feature current information from several keynote speakers as well as the opportunity to consider important policy matters,” said WSGA Executive Vice President, Jim Magagna.

“There will be an opportunity for our members and supporters to experience the important personal communication that has been challenging over the past several months while observing appropriate protective health protocols.”

Highlights of the upcoming convention include:

· August 24 – Guidance on participation in the array of state and federal financial assistance programs (open to the public)

· August 25 – Hear from agriculture industry leaders on several current topics. Evening will include Governor Mark Gordon & First Lady Jennie Gordon.

· August 26 – Aurelia Skipwith, Director, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; Awards Luncheon recognizing Wyoming’s agriculture industry leaders

The full, preliminary agenda can be found on the WSGA website, www.wysga.org, along with registration information, trade show applications and sponsorship opportunities.

For additional information, directions to pre-register or vendor information, please contact the WSGA office at (307) 638-3942 or info@wysga.org.

About WSGA

Since 1872, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom, and cultural interests. We promote the role of the cattle industry in resource stewardship, animal care and the production of high-quality, safe and nutritious beef. Learn more at www.wysga.org or call 307-638-3942.