2022 General Election Results [Unofficial]

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County’s General Election has been completed and these are the unofficial results after all the precincts were counted on Tuesday evening. Official results will become available following the canvassing process by the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office later this week. The total number of ballots cast in the 2022 General Election was 12,159.

Federal Offices

United States House of Representatives

HARRIET HAGEMAN (R) – 8,360

LYNNETTE GREYBULL (D) – 2,555

State Offices

Governor

MARK GORDON (R) – 8,825

THERESA A. LIVINGSTON (D) – 1,871

Secretary of State

CHUCK GRAY (R) – 9,701



State Auditor

KRISTI RACINES (R) – 9,937

State Treasurer

CURT MEIER (R) – 9,863



State Superintendent of Public Instructions

MEGAN DEGENFELDER (R) – 8,715

SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR. (D) – 2,766

Senate District 11

LARRY HICKS (R) – 698

MICHAEL RAY WILLIAMS (C) – 130

Senate District 13

STACY JONES (R) – 3,859

LEESA KUHLMANN (D) -1,220

House District 15

DONALD BURKHART – 37

PATRICK GONZALES – 2

House District 17

J.T. LARSON (R) – 1,388

CHAD BANKS – 895

House District 60

TONY NIEMIEC (R) – 1,435

House District 48

CLARK STITH (R) – 1,589

MISTY MORRIS (L) – 743

House District 47

ROBERT “BOB” DAVIS (R) – 416

House District 39

CODY WYLIE (R) – 1,763

MARSHALL BURT (L) – 586

House District 18

SCOTT HEINER (R) – 855

DENNIS LAUGHLIN (L) – 319

County Offices

Sweetwater County Commissioner

ROBB SLAUGHTER (R) – 8,190

ISLAND RICHARDS (R) – 7,132

KEATON D. WEST (R) – 7,019

Sweetwater County Sheriff

JOHN GROSSNICKLE (R) – 8,944

CHRIS SUTTON (L) – 2,860

Sweetwater County Treasurer

MARK COWAN (R) – 8,069

JOSEPH M. BARBUTO (D) – 3,659

Sweetwater County Clerk

CINDY LANE (R) – 9,653

Sweetwater County Assessor

DAVE DIVIS (R) – 10,260

Sweetwater County Clerk of the District Court

DONNALEE BOBAK (R) – 10,091

Sweetwater County Attorney

DAN ERRAMOUSPE (R) – 10,066

Sweetwater County Coroner

DALE MAJHANOVICH (D) – 9,717

City Offices



Rock Springs Mayor

MAX MICKELSON – 3,473

MATTHEW S. JACKMAN – 2,488

Rock Springs City Council Ward I

JEANNIE DEMAS – 1,040

Rock Springs City Council Ward II

THOMAS ALLEN – 1,030

DAVID A. THOMPSON – 974

Rock Springs City Council Ward III

DANIEL J. PEDRI – 773

BRADLEY CHRISMAN – 295

Rock Springs City Council Ward IV

RANDY HANSON – 658

ERIC BINGHAM – 568

Green River Mayor

PETE RUST – 2,475

MARK PETERSON – 1,061

Green River City Council Ward I

RONALD L. WILLIAMS – 850

JON FERNANDEZ – 441

Green River City Council Ward II

MICHAEL S. SHUTRAN – 715

Green River City Council Ward III

GARY KILLPACK – 674

ROBERT ROSS – 636

Granger Mayor

JOHN STYVAR – 14

BRADLY MCCOLLUM – 2

Granger Town Council

GEORGE ANDREWS – 28

ROBERT A. PERRY – 24

TEAL ROMANGO – 16

Wamsutter Mayor

LARRY CHIP RONEY – 53

Wamsutter Town Council

DUSTIN DAVIS – 48

SETH RAUCH – 34

GERALD PROBERTS – 23





Ballot Initiatives



CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A

FOR – 6,092

AGAINST – 4,883

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

AGAINST – 7,561

FOR – 3,950

LODGING TAX

FOR – 9,386

AGAINST – 2,263

SPECIFIC PURPOSE TAX

FOR – 6,326

AGAINST – 5,414





School/College Board of Trustees



WWCC AT LARGE

KENNETH LORIMER – 4,692

KASEY DAMORI – 4,536

WWCC #1 – 2 YEAR EXPIRED

NEIL KOURBELIS – 5,004

MICHAEL D. CHRISTENSEN – 4,598

WWCC #1

STEPHEN P. ALLEN – 4,518

VERONICA DONALDSON – 4,194

ANGELA M. THATCHER – 3,901

WWCC #2

JENISSA MEREDITH – 3,410

TERESA SHAFE – 2,979

GIL GERMAN – 2,601

SCSD #1 ROCK SPRINGS

DANIELLE SCHUMACHER – 3,224

KARI COCHRAN – 2,709

COLE WRIGHT – 2,421

DANA EDDY – 2,002

SCSD #1 WAMSUTTER

ANJELICA WOOD – 5,586

SCSD #2

ASHLEY CASTILLION 2,658

TOM WILSON – 2,485

DANIEL FLOM – 1,335

JUSTIN SAX – 1,158