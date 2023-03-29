2023 Easter Egg Hunts and Events

It’s that time of the year again when children go on the hunt for Easter eggs and set out to meet the Easter Bunny!

Are you looking for something FREE for you and the kids to do? Don’t worry, Sweetwater County has you covered with some pretty cool and free Easter events and egg hunts. So grab that basket and get ready to go! 🐰

Friday, March 31

The Green River Recreation Center will be having a Bunny Belly Flop Pool Event from 4:30-6 p.m. They will be having themed pool floats, games, and prizes!

Wednesday, April 5

The Radio Network Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Evers Park at 4:30 p.m. There will be four age divisions. There will also be drawings for bikes, toys, gift certificates, and more. A limited number of bags will be provided, but only as supplies last. Parents will not be allowed inside the hunt area except for the 0-3 age group.

Registration for prizes will take place from 4-4:25 p.m.

Children 0–12 years are invited.

Saturday, April 8

The Rock Springs Civic Center is hosting its annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt in Bunning Park.

There are different times for three ages groups.

Ages 8-10: 10 a.m.

Ages 5-7: 11 a.m.

Ages 1-4: noon

Sunday, April 9

Green River Alliance Church is hosting a Kids Easter Egg Hunt at 9:45 a.m. at 2190 West Teton Blvd. This event is open to all kids 11 and under.

New Hope Baptist Church at 513 G. Street in Rock Springs is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt after its 10 a.m. service. Children can search for plastic refilled eggs with various prizes for the youth to find.

The People for Kids group is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. in Downtown Superior on Main Street. Baskets will be provided. All ages are welcome to attend. Those attending can also play games and participate in raffles. Food and refreshments are available at a cost.

Happy egg hunting! 🥚