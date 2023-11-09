2023 Volleyball Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY– This year for Sweetwater County, 6 players have been honored with post-season awards. Farson-Eden and Rock Springs both had one player awarded with 1st Team All-Conference in their respective conferences. Green River and Rock Springs also had 2 players who made the 2nd team All-Conference.
Below is a list of players who made All-State and All-Conference in Sweetwater County as well as the Bridger Valley teams and Pinedale.
All-State
Hailey Eldredge – Lyman (All-State 2022)
Mylie Micheli – Mountain View
Kate Walker – Mountain View (All-State 2022)
1st Team All-Conference
Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden
Hailey Eldredge – Lyman
Paige Rose – Lyman
Mylie Micheli – Mountain View
Ali Sibert – Mountain View
Kate Walker – Mountain View
Reagan Davis – Pinedale
Gabrielle Rogers – Pinedale
Brynn Bider – Rock Springs
2nd Team All-Conference
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Ella Brewster – Rock Springs
Addison Demaret – Green River
Eva Murray – Green River