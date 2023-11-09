2023 Volleyball Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY– This year for Sweetwater County, 6 players have been honored with post-season awards. Farson-Eden and Rock Springs both had one player awarded with 1st Team All-Conference in their respective conferences. Green River and Rock Springs also had 2 players who made the 2nd team All-Conference.

Below is a list of players who made All-State and All-Conference in Sweetwater County as well as the Bridger Valley teams and Pinedale.

All-State

Hailey Eldredge – Lyman (All-State 2022)

Mylie Micheli – Mountain View

Kate Walker – Mountain View (All-State 2022)

1st Team All-Conference

Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden

Hailey Eldredge – Lyman

Paige Rose – Lyman

Mylie Micheli – Mountain View

Ali Sibert – Mountain View

Kate Walker – Mountain View

Reagan Davis – Pinedale

Gabrielle Rogers – Pinedale

Brynn Bider – Rock Springs

2nd Team All-Conference

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Ella Brewster – Rock Springs

Addison Demaret – Green River

Eva Murray – Green River