2024 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule of Events, Parade Route

GREEN RIVER — Flaming Gorge Days is set to make its comeback this Friday and Saturday, and the event is stocked with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

After last year’s event was canceled, community members are eager to get out and participate in this community tradition while enjoying this nice summer weather. With the vendor fair, horseshoes competitions, car show, parade, and concerts, there’s something for everyone.

Festivities kick off Friday with the vendor fair at Evers Park from 1-7 p.m. The vendor fair will also be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Locally organized and run, the vendor fair will feature over 65 vendors this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday’s fun will commence with the singles horseshoe throwing. Sign up will start at 8:30 a.m. at Evers Park, and the throwing will begin at 9 a.m.

The parade will then start at 10 a.m., with this year’s theme being Back to the Future. The route for this year’s Flaming Gorge Days parade will travel down Flaming Gorge Way, starting at N 3rd E. It will then go under the underpass and will travel down 2nd South Street, finishing up at Maverick. Railroad Avenue will be used as the staging area for parade floats, and Flaming Gorge Way will be closed on both ends of the parade route. Traffic will be detoured onto E 2nd N.

Additionally, the city announced Wednesday that despite the signs stating “no parking” on the Union Pacific Railroad property on 2nd South, UPRR has granted permission for Flaming Gorge Days attendees to park on the property. They ask that no one blocks any of the railroad access points off 2nd South.

Following the parade, the car show will open at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Doubles horseshoe throwing will start at 1 p.m., with sign ups at 12:30 p.m., all at Evers Park.

The concerts will kick off Saturday evening at the Island, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and opening band, Wildwood, playing from 6-8 p.m. Wildwood is a Utah-based country band featuring Chad Truman, son of Diamond Rio’s Dan Truman. They will perform a mix of original songs and hits from country legends like Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, and Shania Twain.

Headliner Cody Robbins will then take the stage at 8:30 p.m., performing until about 10:30 p.m. From Provo, Utah, Cody Robbins draws inspiration from the honky-tonks and highways of Nashville.

Following the completion of Flaming Gorge Days, people can head down to the afterparty, hosted by the Embassy Tavern on Railroad Avenue. WY5Y will be playing Friday night, and Atlas Falls will be performing Saturday night, both taking the stage at 10 p.m. and playing until around 1:30 a.m.

For more information, visit flaminggorgedayswy.com.