2024 Green River Girls Softball Association is NOW Open

Exciting news for softball enthusiasts! Online registration for the upcoming season is still open, offering a convenient and hassle-free way to secure your spot on the field. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join the fun and camaraderie of softball, and make new memories on the diamond. You can register online at HERE.

In addition to online registration, we will also be hosting in-person registration events to accommodate those who prefer a face-to-face experience. Mark your calendars for March 17th from 9 am to 12 pm at Lincoln Middle School, and March 19th from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Rec Center.

These in-person events will provide an excellent opportunity to meet with our friendly staff, ask any questions you may have, and get a feel for the upcoming season. So, whether your daughter is a seasoned player or just starting out, we encourage you to come out and join us for these registration events.

There will also be a parent meeting on March 21st from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Green River High School to go over the 2024 softball season. The parent meeting for the 2024 softball season will be held on March 21st from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Green River High School. This meeting is an important opportunity for parents to learn more about the upcoming season and to meet the coaching staff.

During the meeting, the coaches will discuss the team’s goals for the season, the schedule, and the practice schedule. They will also provide information about the team’s uniforms and equipment. Parents will have an opportunity to ask questions and to get to know the other parents on the team.

The meeting is also a great time for parents to sign up to volunteer for the team. There are many different ways to get involved, such as helping with concessions, keeping score, or driving players to and from games.

We encourage all parents of softball players to attend the meeting. It is a great way to get involved in your child’s sport and to support the team.

Thank you for your interest in Green River Girls Softball!