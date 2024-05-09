2024 Green River Hall of Fame Class Announced

GREEN RIVER — The 2024 Green River Hall of Fame Class was announced Wednesday afternoon, which includes two individuals and two teams, both from 2004.

The inductees are Bob Maddox, Richard Smith, the 2004 Green River High School football team, and the 2004-05 GRHS cheer team. These inductees will be honored in September, with the Hall of Fame football game on Friday, Sept. 13, where the Wolves will take on Rawlins at home. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. There will then be the Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the GRHS Commons at 5 p.m.

About the Green River 2024 Hall of Fame Class

Bob Maddox was a teacher in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for 35 years, and was instrumental in creating the Green River Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Hall of Fame board for many years until he passed away in 2023.

In addition to spending 35 years in the classroom, Maddox also spent 22 years coaching in the school district.

Richard Smith, a GRHS graduate, has several accolades to his name including being a two-time All-State basketball player. He led GRHS to a state title in 1975. He was named the AP Class A Co-Player of the Year in Wyoming in 1975, and the AP Class A Player of the Year in 1976.

He went on to play basketball at Weber State and was a 1st Team All Big Sky Conference Player. He helped lead Weber State to two Big Sky Conference Championships and NCAA tournament births. He was a fourth round draft pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1980.

The 2004 GRHS football team had an undefeated season, producing 13 All-State football players, along with a 2,000+ rusher, and took the 2004 Wyoming 5A State Championship title. The 2004 football team also produced the Wyoming High School Gatorade Player of the Year.

The 2004-05 GRHS cheer team won three state championships in All-Girl Stunt, All-Girl Non-Stunt, and Overall Cheer Championship Squad. This team was the last team to win the Overall State Championship Trophy, as it was disbanded after the 2004-05 season.