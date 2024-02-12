2024 Legislative Preview

This Legislative Update is Brought to you by:







The 67th Wyoming Legislature is set to commence with a joint session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on the first day of the 2024 Budget Session, beginning today at 10 a.m. This session is marked by the delivery of the State of the State address by Governor Mark Gordon, providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of Wyoming and outlining priorities for the legislative term. Subsequently, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox will present the State of the Judiciary address, shedding light on the condition and needs of the state’s judicial system.



For those Wyomingites close enough to Cheyenne and have an interest in attending, seating in the House gallery will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Alternatively, the public is encouraged to tune in to the live television and YouTube broadcasts facilitated by Wyoming PBS. Notably, all floor proceedings and committee meetings throughout the entirety of the 2024 Budget Session will be broadcast live through the Wyoming Legislature’s dedicated YouTube channel, in an attempt to enhance transparency and enable broader public engagement with the legislative process. Following the joint session, the legislative bodies will initiate opening ceremonies and commence the introduction of various pieces of legislation.

Some of these sessions key issues include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Budget

One of the duties that fall upon Wyoming Legislators every even-numbered year is assembling a two-year financial plan. In 2020 Wyoming faced significant revenue challenges due to the pandemic that led to a $111 million reduction in general funds. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was a $1.9 trillion package that gave money directly to all Americans and also provided funds for the State to offset the need for further cuts. While state revenues were higher than expected in the last biennium, the volatility caused by Wyoming’s dependence on fossil fuels and other commodities for economic growth paints a picture of some uncertainty for the long-term future. In his November budget message, Gordon proposed adding $265 million in the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, increasing the size of the rainy-day fund to $1.6 billion, adding $265 million to the Common School Permanent Land fund, and leaving just shy of $49 million available to legislators to consider for savings or investments.

Property Tax

Refund Expansion:

In 2023, lawmakers passed House Bill 99, which broadened the property tax refund program. The changes allowed homeowners with incomes up to 125%, increased from the original 75%, of the state or county median to qualify for the program. The current program limits refunds to half of the median property tax amount in each county.

The Joint Revenue Committee approved a bill by a vote of 12-2 to extend the program further, making homeowners with incomes up to 175% of the median eligible. Those at 125% could get the full refund, while those at 175% would qualify for 5% of the maximum refund amount, gradually decreasing.

Long-term Homeowner Exemption:

A unanimously approved bill by the joint committee in 2023 is set to be considered during this budget session, which is intended to provide relief to long-term Wyoming property owners. Residents 65 or older who have also paid property taxes in Wyoming for a minimum of 30 years would be eligible for a property tax exemption of 50% the assessed value.