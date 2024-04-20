2024 Main Street Market in Downtown Rock Springs Announced

ROCK SPRINGS – The Main Street Market returns to Downtown Rock Springs this summer and takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting July 11 through Sept. 5.

The market takes place along South Main Street.

The Main Street Market offers everything from fruits and vegetables to artisanal bath, body products, and handcrafted treasures and attracts over 30 vendors each week.

Vendors interested in showcasing their merchandise are invited to join the market by submitting their applications. Fees are as follows: $50 for private craft vendors, $75 for private food vendors, and $150 for commercial vendors. Interested exhibitors can reach out via phone at 307-352-1434, email at info@DowntownRS.com, or by downloading an application from DowntownRS.com.

The Main Street Market is presented by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) in collaboration with the City of Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is committed to fostering economic vitality and community enrichment throughout the Downtown area.