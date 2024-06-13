2024 Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

Pinedale’s long-running Soundcheck Summer Music Series returns for its 19th summer with an eclectic lineup of national-touring bands and regional favorites.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m. (4 PM for the July 4 show)

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike. New to this year’s series will be a performance by Jackson’s own Off Square Theatre whose Thin Air Shakespeare will perform selections from Romeo & Juliet at the June 29 date!

At the heart of the Soundcheck Series is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from Cosmic Country to soul to Midwest Indie-rock.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Introducing the 2024 Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

Timmy The Teeth

Saturday, June 29 – TIMMY THE TEETH w/ special guest MARTIN FARRALL JR.

Often described as a “Cowboy from the Crypt”, Timmy The Teeth (aka Timothy George) has unknowingly found his way to the forefront of a new musical brand as genuine as his personality. Timmy The Teeth has emerged as a unique voice at the forefront of the Utah music scene. (Performing as trio w/ drums)

Martin Farrell Jr. is a multi-instrumentalist intent on discovering new ways of playing old musical styles. Farrell pursues a sound he calls “Cosmic Western” – a genre which possesses a classic country sound, bluegrass techniques, gospel harmonies and rock rhythms. (Performing as 4-piece w/ drums)

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Timmy The Teeth: Here

Martin Farrall JR. : Here

Two Runner

Thursday, July 4 – TWO RUNNER w/ special guests KIMMI BITTER, MISSY JO

Two Runner is a rising modern folk duo hailing from Northern California is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Strong songwriting and colorful vocal harmonies make way for pure musicianship on clawhammer banjo, flatpicking guitar, and Oldtime fiddle.

Openers: Centered around the vein of old-school country with a touch of the swinging sixties, Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang are here to transport you on a retro journey into the year 1962 through their nostalgic songs.

Born and raised in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Melissa Elliott is a singer, songwriter, teacher and music director performing under the alias “Missy Jo. Her songs explore cunning observations on the human experience – life, love, romance in the midst of apocalypse, her affinity for thrift shoppin

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Two Runner: Here

Kimmy Bitter: Here

Missy Jo: Here

Cousin Curtiss

Saturday, July 20 – COUSIN CURTISS w/ THE TWO TRACKS, BOOM & THE BUST

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound.

American Songwriter has this to say about The Two Tracks: “They avoid many of the cliches and gimmicks that have grown common in the Americana world while still championing a natural, Earth-grown sound. Local openers Boom & the Bust bring dreamy country songs that delve deep into roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Cousin Curtiss: Here

Doc Robinson

Friday, August 2 – DOC ROBINSON w/ specials guests AARON DAVIS and the MYSTERY MACHINE

With eccentric lyricism, heartbreak harmonies, and dueling lead guitar synergy, Doc Robinson’s infectious midwestern gumbo sound defies genre boundaries unlike any other. Tight arrangements and simple, punchy pop hooks have defined the band’s rise. Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist Aaron Davis is a solo artist, frontman for Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine, co-founder of Screen Door Porch, and owner-engineer at Three Hearted Recording Studio in Hoback, Wyoming

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Doc Robinson: Here

AD: Here

Them Coulee Boys

Friday, August 16 – THEM COULEE BOYS w/ special guest STACY ANTONEL

Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends folk, punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. They sing their conversational songs in 4-part harmony, often with a banjo stomp and rhythm section punch that drives the audience onto the dance floor and into community. An idiosyncratic artist with a background in classical piano, Stacy Antonel makes jazzy, country-leaning, clever Americana that feels both vintage and hyper-modern at the same time. Rooted in classic country but influenced by jazz, pop, and R&B.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Them Coulee Boys: Here

Stacy Antonel: Here



For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, First Western Trust, Union Wireless, Wells Fargo, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio and Engel & Volkers Real Estate.