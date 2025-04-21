2025 Boars Tusk Literary and Fine Arts Journal Hosted by Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the 2025 Boars Tusk literary and fine arts journal May 1 at 5 p.m. in room 1302 by the pendulum. There will be 84 works from 48 different authors and artists.

The Boars Tusk is a literary journal that focuses on publishing poetry, fiction, nonfiction, artwork, and photography from the students at Western and residents of Sweetwater County. The journal provides a forum to showcase their work. Prizes for the event involve $75 for first place and $30 for second place in each category. Attendees can expect readings from authors, short presentations on artwork and photography, a chance to mingle, and light snacks.

The literary editor this year, Krystal Carmine, discussed the importance of the journal, saying “Boars Tusk is a collection of lived experiences, giving voice to the artists and storytellers within our community.”