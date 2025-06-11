2025 Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

Pinedale’s long-running Soundcheck Summer Music Series returns for its 18th summer with an eclectic lineup of national-touring bands and regional favorites.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m. (3:30 PM for the July 4 show)

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

Advertisement - Story continues below...



At the heart of the Soundcheck Series is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from Cosmic Country to soul to Midwest Indie-rock.

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike.

At the heart of the Soundcheck Series is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from Cosmic Country to soul to Midwest Indie-rock.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Introducing the 2025 Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY w/ special guest GRAVEL JAW KEATON

Saturday June 28 – TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY w/ special guest GRAVELJAW KEATON.

Tae & The Neighborly, a Wisconsin based Soul-pop R&B group, found themselves playing music together in a very unconventional way. They were all neighbors, each one living alone on one floor of a five-story flat. Cake baking is a shared passion of the five member group, but in the sugar shortages early in the 2020 pandemic, they found themselves so continually knocking on each other’s doors asking for a single cup of sugar that a group decision was made to all move in together and share cake-baking resources. And since everyone knows all good rhythms begin in the kitchen, it wasn’t before long that the group began to write and perform together across the nation. Critics hail the group as “having more kick than a bagged-up mule” (Rotary Times) and their live show “…going down smoother than a can of [beans] warmed on the campfire” (Cowboy Gazette).)

Graveljaw Keaton is a one-piece lofi-inspired, western-influenced instrumental guitar artist based in Salt Lake City, UT. Performing professionally for over a decade, Keaton Stewart (of Poet Bones) presents audiences with intoxicating layered guitar melodies that captivate.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY: Here



MAYA DE VITRY w/ special guests SHELBY MEANS & JOEL TIMMONS & MORE

Friday July 4 – MAYA DE VITRY w/ special guests SHELBY MEANS & JOEL TIMMONS & MORE

Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based artist whose music blurs the lines of folk, indie rock, and Americana. An admirer of the dedicated song craft of writers like John Prine, Gillian Welch, and Townes Van Zandt — and of the stirring vocals of artists like Bonnie Raitt and Nina Simone — Maya de Vitry’s music invites listeners into a space of openness and connection.

After a formative chapter with the roots-Americana trio The Stray Birds, she launched her solo career with the 2019 album Adaptations, earning praise from Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music, and No Depression. Since then, she has built a devoted following, drawn to both her recordings and her powerful live performances. Known for her magnetic voice and hard-won sense of purpose, Maya has toured in North America and Europe, supporting artists like The Wood Brothers, Aoife O’Donovan, John Craigie, and Mighty Poplar. Her songs have also appeared on albums by Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou, and Steve Poltz, and her skills as a multi-instrumentalist and harmony singer have contributed to many Nashville recordings.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

MAYA DE VITRY: Here



SWEET MEGG w/ special guests JACKSON HOLTE & THE HIGHWAY PATROL

Friday July 18 – SWEET MEGG w/ special guests JACKSON HOLTE & THE HIGHWAY PATROL

Sweet Megg is a genre-blending vocalist and songwriter, weaving jazz, country, and blues into a sound that’s both timeless and fresh. Originally from NYC and now based in Nashville, she’s traveled the world, honing her craft everywhere from Parisian jazz clubs to Southern honky-tonks.Her upcoming album, Never Been Home (out May 16), showcases her signature mix of vintage influences and modern edge. Produced by Mose Wilson & Dennis Crouch and recorded at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, the album captures Megg’s restless spirit and musical evolution. After years touring with Postmodern Jukebox and leading a Cirque du Soleil country project, she’s back, ready to share her most personal work yet.”



Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol are a five-piece rock and roll band in Western Montana. They formed in 2017 over a shared desire to blend the high lonesome sound of Western music with the deep groove of American rhythm and blues.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

SWEET MEGG : Here

TYLOR & THE TRAIN ROBBERS w/ specials guests THE LONESOME HEROES, HUNTER PERRIN



Saturday August 2 – TYLOR & THE TRAIN ROBBERS w/ specials guests THE LONESOME HEROES, HUNTER PERRIN

For the past decade, Tylor & the Train Robbers have been blazing trails, carving a path through the heartland with their roots country and Americana music. With boots worn thin from relentless touring, they’ve crisscrossed the country, honing their craft and delivering electrifying performances, leaving a trail of devoted fans in their wake.Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason Bushman, and Tommy Bushman form the core of this musical powerhouse. Tylor, the eldest, takes the reins as the band’s frontman, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter, weaving stories through his lyrics.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

TYLOR & THE TRAIN ROBBERS: Here



ARMCHAIR BOOGIE w/ special guest THE CODY SISTERS



Friday August 15 – ARMCHAIR BOOGIE w/ special guest THE CODY SISTERS

Jamgrass, newgrass, funkgrass, whatever you want to call it— Armchair Boogie is rapidly becoming one of the country’s hottest acts. With an unbounded sound, this Wisconsin-based quartet is known for their powerful harmonies, timeless originals, and choice covers, along with unforgettable live performances. The Bluegrass Situation writes, “We recently caught this jammy Wisconsin outfit at Earl Scruggs Music Festival, where they burnt down their late-night set.”

Raised in the Colorado folk and bluegrass scene, The Cody Sisters have built a following with their signature resonant harmonies and meticulous instrumental chops.The Cody Sisters took on a new depth more recently when bassist Will Pavilonis became part of the band, bringing fresh dimensions to their arrangements and sound.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

ARMCHAIR BOOGIE: Here





For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, First Western Trust, Union Wireless, Wells Fargo, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio and Engel & Volkers Real Estate.