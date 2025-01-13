2025 RS Softball Registration is NOW OPEN

If your goal is to improve your skills or just to simply come out and have fun playing softball, register today!

League Registration

Registration is open for the spring season for Rock Springs Girls Fastpitch Softball. This is our City League program open to all girls ages 6 to 14. You can register online at HERE.

For additional information please visit our Facebook page HERE.

Registration Begins January 10th for all ages 6 thru age 14 :(U18 WILL NOT REGISTER FOR LEAGUE AT THIS TIME)

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday, January 21st Family Rec Center 5:30pm-7:00pm

Saturday, February 22nd Family Rec Center 5:30pm-7:00pm

Registration forms can also be Submitted and paid for in our Team App under Registration.

All registrations must be received by March 14TH NO EXCEPTIONS.

Need help with Registration Fees? Check out Kari’s Access at: http://www.sweetwater1.org/foundation_homepage

Virtual Registration Instructions

Register from the comfort of your home.

Download Stack’s Team App and follow the instructions below.

Team App is used during the entire season to communicate game times, cancellations, etc.

Get it now so you don’t miss anything! 👇

Cost for Fastpitch (includes Rookies) is $85.00 (online) ages 6-14 (Nonrefundable)

If you are a new player, you will need to have a copy of your birth certificate present.

If you are a coach, assistant or team parent, please have your driver’s license present.

We are looking for volunteer coaches.

If you are interested in coaching, umpiring or sponsoring a team please contact KORRI MILLER @ rsgirlssoftball@gmail.com or at (307) 350-0065.

Thank you for your interest in Rock Springs Girls Softball!