2026 Downtown First Award Winners Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced the winners of the 2026 Downtown First Awards during a celebration event on May 6.

A record-breaking number of nominations brought together business owners, volunteers, artists, and community members that helped the continued success of Downtown Rock Springs.

“These awards are about more than recognition—they’re about celebrating the pride, investment, and energy that make Downtown Rock Springs a vibrant place to live, work, and visit,” said Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/URA board chairwoman. “This year’s winners truly reflect the spirit of our community.”

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2026 Downtown First Award Winners

Outstanding Downtown Business – 1st Bank

1st Bank has maintained a consistent presence in downtown, with a focus on customer service, community involvement and reinvestment in downtown.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Square State Brewing

Square State Brewing has established itself as a gathering place in downtown, hosting events and partnering with local initiatives to support community life.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Brush Crazy

Brush Crazy opened in 2025, offering hands-on art experiences for visitors of all ages. The business operates extended hours, including Sundays, providing additional opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with downtown.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Crazy Chicks Embroidery & Laser Engraving & Jim Wilson

Crazy Chicks and Jim Wilson renovated a long-vacant building at 748 Pilot Butte Ave., updating the interior and exterior and contributing to changes in the surrounding streetscape.

Outstanding Individual – Nick & Steven Costantino

Nick and Steven Costantino volunteer regularly in downtown and assist with various efforts as needed. They also organize and produce events including the Pride Festival and Drag for a Cause, which has raised funds for local charities.

Outstanding Volunteer – David and Holly Mendoza

David and Holly Mendoza have been active volunteers in downtown since relocating to Rock Springs, participating in events at the Broadway Theater and other downtown activities.

Mayor’s Arts Awards

Kayla Ann Fitzgerald – Authentic by Fitz

Through Authentic by Fitz, Kayla Fitzgerald works in creativity and entrepreneurship, contributing to the arts presence in downtown.

Kristen Taylor – Moments by Taylor

Kristen Taylor’s work focuses on photography and visual storytelling within the community.

Kenny McCormick – The Starling Company

The Starling Company has produced events and productions in Rock Springs and across Wyoming. McCormick is also involved in a documentary slated to be featured at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer.

Historic Preservation Awards

Cultural Heritage Award – Mary Hamilton

Mary Hamilton has worked to preserve the SCM Church, maintaining the structure as part of the local historic record.

Private Residence Award – Misfit Industries LLC & Birch Dune

Misfit Industries and Birch Dune restored a long-vacant home at 610 A St., updating the property while retaining its historic elements.

Nonresidential Award – Bi-Rite / Sweet Sage (John and Mark Piaia)

John and Mark Piaia have made ongoing improvements to their downtown property, maintaining a historic commercial space in active use.